RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.36.

In related news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

