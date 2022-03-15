Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

