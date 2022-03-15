Riverview Trust Co Sells 260 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $284.49 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

