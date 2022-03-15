Riverview Trust Co Sells 605 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.07. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

