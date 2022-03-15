Rivian’s (RIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $147.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 92.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 35.83 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 34.90 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 64.33.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.