Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.79.

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of -33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

