Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7922 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

RHHBY stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

