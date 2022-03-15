RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 8.9%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.77 and last traded at 7.77. Approximately 210,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,267,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.49 and its 200-day moving average is 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

