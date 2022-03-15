Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

