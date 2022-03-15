Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,304 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in FMC by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

