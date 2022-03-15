Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

