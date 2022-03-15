Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,626 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

