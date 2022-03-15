Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.29 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VeriSign by 82.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.