Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.