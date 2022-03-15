Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

