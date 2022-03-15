Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,739 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE RF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.