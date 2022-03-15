Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,260 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hologic by 628.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 312.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 342,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.