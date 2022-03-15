Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.32) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.10) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 685.45 ($8.91).

RMG opened at GBX 353.20 ($4.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 459.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

