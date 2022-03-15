RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

