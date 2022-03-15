Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2,380 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

