Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06695939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,435.82 or 0.99871473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040782 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol's official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

