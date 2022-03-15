Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Acquires 5,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
