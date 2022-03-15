Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Acquires 5,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.