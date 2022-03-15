Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 537,046 shares of company stock worth $2,290,018,518.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

