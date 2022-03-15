RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Up 39.0% in February

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,514,539. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.
RushNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RushNet (RSHN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.