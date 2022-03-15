RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Up 39.0% in February

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,514,539. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

