Safe Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00033816 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $273.00 million and approximately $46,198.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.