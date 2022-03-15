salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. The company had a trading volume of 130,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

