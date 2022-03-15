Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 124,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,435. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
