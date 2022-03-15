SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 60.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

