Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

