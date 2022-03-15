Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.
Schindler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schindler (SHLRF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.