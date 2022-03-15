Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Cat by 119.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

