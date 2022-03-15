Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

