Scotiabank Trims WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.60.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $128.47 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.70 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

