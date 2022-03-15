Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.50.

SMG opened at $111.87 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $55,114,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

