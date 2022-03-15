Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 48,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $11,916,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

