Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.