Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

SCTBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Securitas alerts:

SCTBF remained flat at $$10.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Securitas has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.