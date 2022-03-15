SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 2,438,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.19. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

