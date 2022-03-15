Selway Asset Management Cuts Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:WCC traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

