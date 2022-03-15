Selway Asset Management Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.0% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.20. 946,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

