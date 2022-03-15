Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

