ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV remained flat at $$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,385. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

