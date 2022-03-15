Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 191,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,992,179 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

