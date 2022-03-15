Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 35,958 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
