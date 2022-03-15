Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 35,958 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

