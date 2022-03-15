Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.06).

MKS opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.09) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

