Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Declines By 34.4%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of JFU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. 9F has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

