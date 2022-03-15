Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 41.2%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

