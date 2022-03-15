Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Decreases By 43.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

AEM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

