Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Declines By 30.4%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

