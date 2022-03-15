Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Drops By 26.5%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BLHWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.03. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

