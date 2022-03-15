Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Grows By 71.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

